Miller supporters may yet oppose Bundamba branch

THE SUPPORTERS of Jo-Ann Miller may have a decisive say in whether a new Bundamba branch of the ALP is set up in the state seat of Bundamba.

The branch, with 10 prospective members, is not officially established yet with the Bundamba State Electoral Council (SEC) to consider the application along with the party's administrative committee, which has the final say.

The QT spoke to a member of the Bundamba SEC who said Ms Miller, the sitting Bundamba MP, had key support on the local SEC. Each of the branches in the state seat - currently Goodna-West Moreton, Springfield, Collingwood Park-Riverview and Redbank - has delegates on the SEC.

"But Miller has the majority of support, based on the people who turn up to meetings,” the source said.

"Although if everyone turned up I am not sure that she would. They had the AGM and her supporters are president and secretary but there weren't that many people there.”

The redistribution of state seats is set to be released with mail strong that a new seat based on Springfield to be set up. The QT understands the seat of Bundamba may lose parts of Goodna, Bellbird Park, Augustine Heights, Brookwater, Springfield, Springfield Lakes, Springfield Central and Spring Mountain to the Springfield-based seat and gain part of North Booval from the seat of Ipswich and South Ripley from Lockyer.

The Springfield-based seat may gain parts of Wacol, Carole Park, Gailes, Camira, Springfield and Ellen Grove from Inala and areas from the seats of Algester, Logan and Lockyer.