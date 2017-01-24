Military battle fire near Centenary Highway

Smoke clouds covered the Cunningham Hwy and areas in Greenbank, Springfield and Forest Lake. Photo: Twitter/Dave Andrews

UPDATE: THE vegetation fire at Greenbank Military Training Area has flared up once more with military fire crews unable to reach it.

Australian Defence Force spokesperson Paul Lineham said ADF crews were on standby, but the fire was burning inwards at this stage and posed no immediate threat.

Smoke from the blaze is impeding vision around the Centenary Highway and parts of Greenbank, Springfield and Forest Lake.

"The fire has sparked up again and there is a lot of smoke," Mr Lineham said.

"We would advise caution on the roads and ask people to keep their windows wound up."

Defence believes a lightening strike could have been the cause of the fire.

Mr Lineham said they expected the fire to burn itself out this evening or early tomorrow morning.

A vegetation fire burning within the Greenbank military training area continues to generate a lot of smoke. No threat to property. https://t.co/pZPC5jGyZq — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) January 23, 2017

EARLIER: DRY, hot and windy conditions are thought to have contributed to a large vegetation fire which has seen smoke cover parts of Ipswich.

The fire began on Saturday at Greenbank Military Training Area, a 4500ha live training facility for the Australian Defence Force.

Staff at the facility battled the fire, widening the containment lines on Monday.

Australian Defence Force spokesperson Paul Lineham said the smoke has now greatly reduced.

"There are pockets still burning and logs still smouldering but the fire is nearly out," he said.

"We are continuing to monitor the fire. Although there is a high fire danger predicted there should be no wind so we're confident it will be out fairly quickly."

The cause of the fire is not yet known.