Mercury surges past 40 - in the shade!

IT HAS been a scorching hot day across Ipswich - more so for some than others.

Peak Crossing resident and weather watcher Graeme Chesterfield has been keeping tabs on the temperature all day, and reported that the mercury had surpassed the 40-degree mark this afternoon.

In fact, Mr Chesterfield says it is so hot in Peak Crossing today that his thermometer reads 41 in the shade, with a gentle breeze.

"It's shocking isn't it mate," he said.

"There's a lot of smoke around today too.

"I've got another thermometer up on the patio that is reading 42.9 degrees."

Rural firefighters are fighting several grassfires across the region this afternoon, including two in the Great Dividing Range and one near Fernvale.