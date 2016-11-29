Ipswich set to swelter on the weekend

More storms are forecast to strike Ipswich this week, and the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a scorcher on Saturday.

Today is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 33 and a medium chance of showers this afternoon. There is also the possibility of a thunderstorm this afternoon and evening.

Tomorrow will be much the same before the temperature starts to climb on Thursday with a forecast high of 34 degrees. That heat will also bring with it the chance of a gusty thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.

The rain will clear on Friday but the hot weather will continue with the mercury expected to reach a high of 36C.

Saturday will be the day stay indoors or head to the beach with a sweltering 38 degrees on the cards and only a smattering of rain.

Those high temperatures will continue into Sunday and Monday with a top of 36 and 35 respectively.