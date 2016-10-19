Meow! Ever wondered what your cat is saying?

If you own one of the estimated 3.3 million pet cats in Australia, have you ever wondered what they could be trying to tell you when they meow?

Lucky Lotteries has found the purrfect solution with the release of Australia's first ever cat translator - The Lucky Translator.

It was developed in conjunction with animal psychologists and cat linguists and is programmed to tell you what each sound your cat makes generally translates to, and in doing so help you to understand your furry friend's inner thoughts.

"This electronic device can be fitted to a cat's collar and switched on to allow the microphone pick up and listen to ambient sounds and, based on a simple set of filters including some randomisation, provide you with a general translation for your cats' meow!" Lucky Lotteries spokesperson Elissa Lewis explained.

"The translator is programmed with eight different phrases based on cat's basic needs which will allow you to gain an understanding of what your beloved cat may be saying with each and every meow.

"For example a mid-length meow means your cute kitten could be thinking, 'Okay, here's the deal. You feed me now, I'll love you forever'."

The Lucky Translator translations - Cat Sound Related Emotion and Translation

Long Meow "Oh that was lucky! I thought I lost my human."

Short Meow "Hey! You with the hands, how 'bout a pat?"

Mid Meow "Okay, here's the deal. You feed me now, I love you forever."

Low Meow "Hey! You're in luck! I found you a lizard! You're welcome."

Angry "Either you let me out or I do it on the rug. Your choice."

Growling "Hey! Look at my bum. Hey! Look at it! Over here!"

Hissing "Do I smell another cat? How dare you!"

Purr "Who else is going to keep your lap warm like this? You're so lucky to have me."

Ms Lewis said that cat lovers now had the chance to win their very own translator with a limited 100 devices set to be delivered to the lucky winners.

"To win, all you need to do is upload a photo of your feline friend on LuckyTranslator.com.au and tell us what you think their thinking and feeling inside that furry little noggin of theirs.

"Cat lovers will also be happy to hear that it is pawsitively safe for our beloved pets however it is important to note it is not a toy and must not be used by persons under 18 years of age."