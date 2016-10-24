Men's garage sale is a big hit

BARGAIN hunters who love unique handmade items came out in their droves to support the Ipswich Men's Shed during their garage sale on the weekend.

Shoppers were stocking up on home made cutting boards, kitchen utensils, Christmas decorations, wooden toys, hand painted saws and more, all of which were made by members from the Men's Shed.

Ipswich Men's Shed vice president and publicity officer Laurie Caldwell said he was thrilled to see such a large turnout of people come to help them raise much needed funds to cover their operational costs.

"This is the first time in about two years we have held a garage sale like this, and we are thrilled to see so many people coming in to have a look and buy a few things,” he said.

"All of the money from the garage sale goes back into helping us to cover the operational costs of the shed, such as purchasing new machines when we need to, buying materials such as timber, covering our power and gas bills and even buying food to feed our troops.

"With 120 members, we are one of the largest Men's Sheds in the region, and while we do receive most of our funding from barbecues at Bunnings, the garage sale allows us to raise even more money.”

One of the biggest selling items from the day were handmade painted saws created by Men's Shed member Bob Edyvean.

"I honestly didn't know how they would sell, but they have been quite popular. A few people have been coming in to buy a few at a time,” he said.

The Ipswich Men's Shed were so thrilled at the support shown by the community that they hope to host another garage sale in the future.