'Meningococcal, you hit my son like a wrecking ball'

"THIS is something you only read about in the paper or see in the news. You would never expect it to hit someone so healthy and so happy, a little boy who has so much going for him so much love..."

A Brisbane father has written about the horror of discovering his precious five-month-old son contracted the deadly meningococcal disease.

On Thursday night, Josh Roberts and his partner Katelyn Galea rushed their son Archer to Ipswich Hospital where he was initially diagnosed with an ear infection, Essential Baby reports.

But he was quickly transferred to Brisbane's Lady Cilento Children's Hospital after his lips turned grey and a rash developed on his chest.

There he was diagnosed with meningococcal, given a blood transfusion and put on life support, according to the Go Fund Me account that has been set up to help Mr Roberts and Ms Galea during this difficult time.

"Meningococcal. You hit my son yesterday like a wrecking ball but he came straight back at you like a d11 bulldozer," Mr Roberts wrote on Facebook on Friday night.

"Meningococcal. You have met your match. Arch is going to beat you and he is going to come out on the other side with a big smile on his face.

"Any parents that had have had sick kids and experienced what Katelyn and I are going through at this time I feel for you. This is one of the hardest times I have ever had to deal with. I have never ever loved something, someone with such passion and love," the devastated father wrote.

"You are a strong little man Arch just keep on fighting. You will get through this."

That day Archer had been taken off some of the medication and had started functioning "somewhat by himself".

"Which is a very positive sign. He is getting better, very slow," Mr Roberts wrote.

Since Saturday the young battler has been showing signs of improvement.

On Monday, Ms Galea posted a video of her son opening his eyes.

"My baby is waking up!!!!!!!!! Archie, mummy and daddy couldn't be any more prouder. You are the true definition of a fighter. I love you," Ms Galea wrote.

And on Tuesday, Archer was taken off life support, an answered prayer for his parents.

"So for all you guys who have been praying for Archer it has worked he is now off life support and starting to look around and be a lot more responsive which is great news," Mr Roberts wrote on Facebook.

"The bug is completely gone out of his system he just has to fight the side effects now."

Mr Roberts thanked everyone for thinking of Archer and asked people to keep the "little trooper" in their prayers.

He also thanked everyone who has donated to the Go Fund Me account.

More than $9200 has been raised in three days, smashing the initial $5000 target.

"A big thanks to everyone who has supported us and donated to the Go Fund, Katelyn and I will forever be in your debt. We truly do appreciate this thanks guys so much," he wrote.

