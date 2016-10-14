Memories worth more than gold

YOUNG YEARS: Ian Boettcher in front of the Blackstone Road building where he started his career as a 14-year-old apprentice with his father.

A HOUSE is just a house, but a home can hold a lifetime of memories.

For one Ipswich businessman, seeing the building he grew up in falling to pieces was too much.

Now he's breathing fresh life into one of Ipswich's oldest butcher shops.

When businessman Ian Boettcher drove past 17 Blackstone Road in early 2014 his heart sank.

He had driven past that spot many times but this time he saw things differently.

He noticed the grungy exterior, the dilapidated stairs and the wonky awning. On the side of the awning was a flaky hand-painted sign that read A.E Boettcher and Son Butchers.

Below: The old Boettcher butcher shop on Blacktone Road is undergoing renovations. Rob Williams

The A.E stood for Arthur Eric, a butcher from Marburg who moved his business to Ipswich in 1938 with his wife and his only son, Ian. Every day after school Ian helped his dad grind meat for sausages.

The day he turned 14, Ian left school and started his apprenticeship as a butcher in his father's shop.

Eventually Ian took over from his dad until selling the business in 1972.

Now, 44 years later, the little butcher shop that provided the backdrop for most of his young life is back in the Boettcher family - and has been given a new lease on life as office space.

"It wasn't even for sale,” Ian Boettcher said.

"I just saw it dilapidated and it hurt me, so I wanted to see if I could buy it back.”

When the Boettcher family first moved to Ipswich they lived around the corner in Cramb Street, until the butcher shop was extended and the family moved in next door.

How the shop looked before the renovation. Photo: Google Street View Contributed

Ian was still living there when he married Joan in December 1953.

She moved in with him and together they raised three children there before moving on in 1972.

"When I saw the building, I felt nostalgic,” Ian said.

"It was a bit of a weak moment but I thought it would be a great thing to own. That's where I lived as a kid, started my career, and lived with my own family.

"Now it's back in my hands and will stay a part of the Boettcher family forever.”

The renovations to convert the building into office space are almost finished and the old awning sign has been returned to its original position.

"It owes me a fortune but some things are more important than money.”