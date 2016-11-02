Melbourne Cup 2016 hangover: Bold and boozy in photos

NURSING a headache after a big Melbourne Cup Day?

Spare a thought for some of these racegoers who no doubt left the house on Tuesday morning in neatly pressed suits, perfectly coordinated outfits and delicately placed fascinators.

By the end of the Cup at Flemington, those enjoying the race that stops a nation were probably feeling the start of a hangover.

OPINION: Can you enjoy the Melbourne Cup (almost) sober?

Plenty kept their decorum, strolling over the strewn rubbish in sky-high heels.

Others had too much too soon, and are probably spending Wednesday in a darkened room watching movies with the sound down.