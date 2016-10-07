VIDEO: Meet the race car driving mayor

GRAEME Lehmann was just seven years old when he got behind the wheel of his first vehicle.

Although it was a tractor, it wasn't much longer until his fascination with all things on wheels led him to the family ute, his first car and then onto three decades as a competitive race car driver.

Raised on a farm, the Somerset Regional Council mayor had his first experience with engines at an early age.

"When mechanics used to come and work on the tractor I was always getting in their way. I remember trying to start dad's old Austin A40 ute without success and probably without permission," he laughed.

"I've always had a passion for cars.

"It gives you a real buzz to see something that started out as a rusty piece of junk on the road again."

Graeme said he left school and started his mechanical apprenticeship the day he turned 15.

"I married at 20, and owned my own business at 22," he said.

"We ran Lehmann Motors in Tarampa for 40 years."

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann with his first first car, a HG Holden Kingswood Ute. David Nielsen

While completing his mechanical apprenticeship, Graeme rode 22 miles, or just over 35km, every day on his push bike to get to work.

A young Graeme then saved up $2,500 to buy his first car, a 1972 Holden HG Kingswood ute, which he still owns today.

"I've sold and bought it back about four times," he said.

Lehmann's family originally owned the green 1926 Overland Whippet (back right) which he has now restored (above). David Nielsen

Another special car in the mayor's collection is his 1926 Overland Whippet, which his mother rode to Sunday school in as a girl.

"It was sitting in a paddock and I talked the family into selling it to me," he said.

"It's a hawker's van. Mum and her brothers and sisters used to sell oranges out of it.

Lehmann's mother drove to Sunday school in this 1926 Overland Whippet, now restored. David Nielsen

"That's how I got into doing up old cars, I just love the old things.

"I can't stand the thought of them rotting to pieces."

The long-term councillor also has a need for speed.

Lehmann raced in the Super Sedan series. Supplied

Graeme raced cars around the country for more than 30 years, inspired by his hero Peter Brock.

Yet another member of Graeme's car collection is his 650 horsepower 1975 Holden Torana.

"I was a Queensland and Australian Super Sedan driver," he said.

"I raced all around the country from the '70s to the early 2000s."

His pit crew? His two oldest daughters who, thanks to their dad, knew their way around an engine.

Their dad even gifted one of them a set of extractors for her 16th birthday.

"We did cars up together (when they were growing up)," Graeme said.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann with 1975 Holden Torana. David Nielsen

The Somerset local gave up racing to become mayor in 2004.

"I didn't think you could do the job properly while taking so much time to do racing," he said.

"Working on cars though is a big de-stresser. I'm an early riser so I usually get up and tinker around before going to work."

RECENT PROJECT: Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann with his beautifully restored 1926 Buick that is part of his car collection. David Nielsen

Graeme has put hundreds of hours into his latest vintage car restoration, a now-gleaming 1926 Buick.

He's not sure when he will begin his next big project, but with 200-acres of space there is plenty of room for Graeme to restore many more classic cars on his Somerset property.