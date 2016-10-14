Meet Bellbird Park team

NEW STAFF: Bellbird Park State Secondary College leadership team is Paul Terechow, Melissa See, Gavin Grant, Michael West, Jana Major, Leanne Buller and Gouri Sharma.

THREE months out from welcoming its first students, Bellbird Park State Secondary College has its leadership team in place.

Principal Michael Best chose the staff who will help mould the minds of the future at Ipswich's newest high school.

Mr West received hundreds of applications from educators interested in becoming deputy principals and heads of departments.

"We had a huge applicant pool of people who wanted to come and teach at our new school," he said.

"There were more than 400 people in total, which I was really flattered to see.

"Those applicants then went through a six-week process to determine who would be the best fit for our school.

"I was able to pick the best people for the job for our inaugural leadership team."

Mr West selected seven educators who have years of experience in the field after working at schools in Ipswich and south Brisbane.

Assisting Mr West will be deputy principals Gavin Grant and Jana Major. Paul Terechow will be head of department for applied technology and the arts, Melissa See will oversee the English, humanities and languages other than English departments, and Gouri Sharma will be head of department for science, maths and health. Leanne Buller will become the business service manager.

Mr Grant said he was excited to start fresh at a new school.

"We all come from diverse teaching backgrounds and it is exciting to work with a new team," he said.

"It is the opportunity for us to combine all of our teaching and things we have practised at our other schools and bring them to this new school and build it from the ground up so we can make this school great right from the start."

Mr West will conduct more interviews before hiring the teachers who will begin with Year 7 students in 2017.

The school will take a staggered approach in enrolments, with the school accepting only Year 7 students in 2017. It will then grow by one year level a year until it has students from Year 7 to 12.

About 250 Year 7 students will begin next year.

Enrolments for the school are now open. Enrolment information packs are available from Augusta State School.