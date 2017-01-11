Mayors unite in new push for daylight saving in Qld

MAYORS across Queensland appear just as divided on daylight saving as the rest of us - but those representing the majority of ratepayers have called for a new vote on the issue.

Mackay's mayor Greg Williamson is one of the most passionate advocates of a new referendum.

"It's been 25 years since the last time we knocked on the door, so there's a whole new generation of people voting now,'' he told The Courier-Mail.

Mackay has been joined by the mayors of the Gold Coast, Ipswich, Logan and Moreton Bay in calling for a new vote, along with the Brisbane and Townsville deputy mayors.

But according to The Courier-Mail report, Toowoomba, Cairns, Charters Towers and Sunshine Coast mayors opposed the move.

Those in support of the move have cited the confusion created for doing business in having to deal with two time zones, along with the tourism benefits of having more daylight later in the day.

But in a 1992 referendum, Queenslanders voted against the move following a three-year trial in which clocks were wound forward for six months from October each year.

More recent surveys by Queensland's peak business body, The Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland (CCIQ), found three in five businesses supported daylight saving as long as it was statewide.

"CCIQ has previously and extensively surveyed the Queensland business community on daylight savings, canvassing more than 2300 businesses across a range of industries from both south-east and regional Queensland," a CCIQ spokesperson said.

"Business views confirm that the majority of Queensland businesses support the introduction of daylight saving but not at the cost of a split time zone across the state.

"Although three in five businesses statewide support the implementation of daylight saving for Queensland, this support falls to only one in three businesses if daylight saving is introduced in south-east Queensland only.

"The adoption of two time zones simply shifts the cost impacts of not having daylight savings from SEQ to regional Queensland but at the same time significantly exacerbates the financial impact of this issue."

And while the differing time zones along the east coast can impact on business, CCIQ said splitting the state into different time zones would be even worse.

"Many Queensland businesses have indicated that the absence of daylight saving in Queensland has had an impact on their business through increased hours of operation, increased costs, reduced sales and lower employee productivity," the spokesperson said.

"However feedback identifies the negative financial impacts would be significantly heightened if Queensland's time zone was split.

"These results indicate that Queensland needs to implement daylight savings comprehensively across the state or not at all as the evidence overwhelmingly suggests a split time zone would have an overall detrimental effect on the Queensland economy."

As for a previous petition to standardise the east coast, CCIQ said it was an example of "just the innovative thinking required to potentially address this divisive issue".

"However it is difficult to see both NSW and Victoria changing the status quo for the sake of a uniquely Queensland problem.