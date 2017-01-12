Mayors and readers row over daylight saving in Qld

Mayors across Queensland appear just as divided on daylight saving as the rest of the population - but those representing the majority of ratepayers have called for a new vote on the issue.

Councillors in Ipswich, Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Logan, Moreton Bay, Mackay and Townsville are calling for a referendum.

But their counterparts in Toowoomba, Cairns, Charters Towers and Sunshine Coast are against the move.

In 1992, Queenslanders voted against daylight saving following a three-year trial.

But a more recent survey found three in five businesses supported the move as long as it was statewide.

What do you think about this? Here's what you said on Facebook:

Scott Thomson - "Daylight savings works down south because of geography. The further from the equator, the longer the sun is up. It does not work in QLD. Give it a rest."

Maureen Clifford - "Daylight saving in our hot Queensland summers - no way, but give us that extra hour of daylight in winter when we could really make use of it and you'll get my vote."

Noela Ann Brack - "No. They did a trial of it years ago in Mount Isa and it was nearly 11pm before the sun went down. Might be okay in the cities, but not in the outback."

Kit Fisher - "Will add new meaning to 'The Sunshine State'. No thanks!"

Garin Wilson - "I say yes! It would be great to be able to get home in he evening and still enjoy some daylight, have a drink and a bbq and just have some fun. I do understand that it would work far better in the city than out in the country."

Tabetha Woodward-xenides - "Yes yes yes Absolutely love daylight saving. Wonderful for working families who can then take the kids at the park or beach after work."

Dale Smith - "Yes, being brought up with it it's great for family time. Who wants bright sunshine at 5.00 in the morning except for the cows."

Lynn Boyle - "It would be a great idea. I hope they do it! I love the long evenings... and evenings are the best time of the day here."

Linda Thomas - "Yes please, I'd love it. I've just come back from UK in July where it was light till 10pm. Fantastic!"