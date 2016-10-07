Mayor: Time to notice the quiet achievers

SCENIC Rim Mayor Greg Christensen has issued a shout-out across the region for community members to nominate the businesses and quiet achievers who help make the region great.

Whether it's something as simple as creating a bright shopfront to add vibrancy to the commercial centre or helping to boost community spirit, the Boonah-based mayor said it was time to seek out hard workers who may not usually be recognised.

"If you see good work being done in the community, please let us know so that we can acknowledge it with a Certificate of Appreciation," Cr Christensen said.

"This isn't an awards program, it's simply a way of recognising the unsung heroes and the little things which make our communities great."

To nominate someone for a Certificate of Appreciation, send an email to mail@scenicrim.qld.gov.au or write to Council at PO Box 25, Beaudesert, 4285.