Pisasale on Monday: Ipswich history worth celebrating

GREAT EVENT: John Kent from the South Coast Restoration Society at the Ipswich Historical Society's Golden Jubilee celebrations held at Cooneanna on Saturday.

SATURDAY'S Ipswich Historical Society Golden Jubilee celebration was a huge success at the Cooneana Heritage Centre. The day included the official launch of a commemorative book, Ipswich Historical Society - the First 50 Years, and offered a look back in time with music, magic, fashion, poetry, blacksmithing, food stalls and tours. Congratulations to everyone involved, and good luck as you embark on your next 50 years.

It was great to see Olympic silver medallist Leah Neale return to the pool for Saturday's annual Harper Hockings Swim-a-thon at Peter McMahon's Swim Factory. The day highlights the importance of pool safety and raises money for Ipswich Hospice Care. It is held in memory of Harper James Hockings, who lost his life in a pool drowning when he was just 16 months old.

How good is Ipswich - we don't even need a beach to have our very own Summer Surf Girl! Emily Sprake is the Nobby's Beach entrant in the Surf Life Saving Queensland campaign to raise money for local clubs and spread the surf safety message. You can follow Emily's journey on Facebook.

The Adam Family Fun Day held at Redbank on Saturday raised money for a young boy living with a muscle degeneration disorder. Paula Adam and her family are fundraising to purchase a new vehicle and therapy devices to support the boy. Thanks to Westside Community Care for helping yet another local family.

SeniorNet celebrated 20 years in Ipswich at its AGM last week. This great group of silver surfers helps over 50s learn how to use computers and the internet.

Commonwealth Securities market analyst Tom Piotrowski came to town last week for the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce and Industry breakfast. A regular with a number of media outlets, Tom spoke about market and money trends and how we can make the most of our hard-earned cash.

Ipswich is well represented at the Australasian Police and Emergency Services Games currently being held on the Sunshine Coast. Team members took part in last week's torch run, which visited Robelle Domain at Springfield Central, and will be busy competing until this Saturday.

Loud and Local is a new community-based project that promotes, supports and educates small businesses in Springfield. It features a directory that connects local people with local businesses so you can keep your money in the community. Learn more at loudandlocal.com.au

I'd like to publically welcome Paul Brew as the new general manager of Ipswich Hospice Care. Paul has worked nationally and internationally and has more than 18 years' experience working with various healthcare groups.

The Ipswich Jets annual presentation night acknowledged the club's past, present and future on Friday. I'm sure the team will be back bigger and better than ever in 2017 as the Jets continue to bring local juniors through the playing ranks.