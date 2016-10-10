30°
Community

Pisasale on Monday: Ipswich history worth celebrating

Mayor on Monday with Paul Pisasale | 10th Oct 2016 11:00 AM
GREAT EVENT: John Kent from the South Coast Restoration Society at the Ipswich Historical Society's Golden Jubilee celebrations held at Cooneanna on Saturday.
GREAT EVENT: John Kent from the South Coast Restoration Society at the Ipswich Historical Society's Golden Jubilee celebrations held at Cooneanna on Saturday. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SATURDAY'S Ipswich Historical Society Golden Jubilee celebration was a huge success at the Cooneana Heritage Centre. The day included the official launch of a commemorative book, Ipswich Historical Society - the First 50 Years, and offered a look back in time with music, magic, fashion, poetry, blacksmithing, food stalls and tours. Congratulations to everyone involved, and good luck as you embark on your next 50 years.

It was great to see Olympic silver medallist Leah Neale return to the pool for Saturday's annual Harper Hockings Swim-a-thon at Peter McMahon's Swim Factory. The day highlights the importance of pool safety and raises money for Ipswich Hospice Care. It is held in memory of Harper James Hockings, who lost his life in a pool drowning when he was just 16 months old.

How good is Ipswich - we don't even need a beach to have our very own Summer Surf Girl! Emily Sprake is the Nobby's Beach entrant in the Surf Life Saving Queensland campaign to raise money for local clubs and spread the surf safety message. You can follow Emily's journey on Facebook.

The Adam Family Fun Day held at Redbank on Saturday raised money for a young boy living with a muscle degeneration disorder. Paula Adam and her family are fundraising to purchase a new vehicle and therapy devices to support the boy. Thanks to Westside Community Care for helping yet another local family.

SeniorNet celebrated 20 years in Ipswich at its AGM last week. This great group of silver surfers helps over 50s learn how to use computers and the internet.

Commonwealth Securities market analyst Tom Piotrowski came to town last week for the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce and Industry breakfast. A regular with a number of media outlets, Tom spoke about market and money trends and how we can make the most of our hard-earned cash.

Ipswich is well represented at the Australasian Police and Emergency Services Games currently being held on the Sunshine Coast. Team members took part in last week's torch run, which visited Robelle Domain at Springfield Central, and will be busy competing until this Saturday.

Loud and Local is a new community-based project that promotes, supports and educates small businesses in Springfield. It features a directory that connects local people with local businesses so you can keep your money in the community. Learn more at loudandlocal.com.au

I'd like to publically welcome Paul Brew as the new general manager of Ipswich Hospice Care. Paul has worked nationally and internationally and has more than 18 years' experience working with various healthcare groups.

The Ipswich Jets annual presentation night acknowledged the club's past, present and future on Friday. I'm sure the team will be back bigger and better than ever in 2017 as the Jets continue to bring local juniors through the playing ranks.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  community, mayor on monday (ipswich), mayor paul pisasale

Foster care system needs fixing, says Tiahleigh's mum

Foster care system needs fixing, says Tiahleigh's mum

Cyndi Palmer has addressed the media saying the Department of Child Safety are "kidding themselves" if they think the foster care system does not need fixing.

Dangerous fire season ahead for Ipswich

High temperatures and dry conditions mean a higher fire risk for Ipswich.

Firefighters warn residents to be prepared or risk death

QT’s name and shame: This week’s drink and drug drivers

Every Monday, the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

This week's convicted drink and drug drivers

LETTER: Life under Ipswich and Brisbane's 'Berlin Wall'

One reader wants something about planning for the Springfield area where Ipswich meets Brisbane.

Lack of planning to ensure free movement is already costing Ipswich

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

We want to pay more for quality food, says shop owner

BOUTIQUE FOODS: Tanya Hargreaves from Total Gourmet.

Ipswich represented at Brisbane Good Food and Wine Show

Latest deals and offers

King Parrot and revocation to headline Thrash Festival

King Parrot and revocation to headline Thrash Festival

New heavy festival for Australia announces first acts.

Ten wins Sunday ratings with Bathurst and Brock

BATHURST, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 09: Will Davison driver of the #19 Tekno Autosports Holden celebrates after winning the Bathurst 1000, which is race 21 of the Supercars Championship at Mount Panorama on October 9, 2016 in Bathurst, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

THE Block's room reveals hold strong amongst motor sport competition

Five things to do in and around the region

DRESS UP: Lifeline's annual clothing is fast approaching, grab a bargain this week.

Check out what's happening this week

The Block teams receive tough love for unfinished rooms

Will and Karlie pictured in their winning hallway in a scene from The Block.

WILL and Karlie win hallway, laundry and powder room week.

Australian Survivor's alliance finally ousts Jennah-Louise

Jennah-Louise Salkeld pictured in a scene from Australian Survivor.

OUTCAST fights to the final minute to stay in the game.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Candice Swanepoel gives birth to her first child

Celebrity

Victoria's Secret model welcomes son

GREAT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY

4 Ambrose Drive, Augustine Heights 4300

4 2 2 Offers over...

You will be pleasantly surprised how private & spacious this Duplex is, there are 2 living areas, a large modern u shape kitchen with loads of storage, 4 large...

HUGE house on a HUGE block = HUGE POTENTIAL!!

4 Rufous Crescent, Brookwater 4300

House 5 2 2 $650,000

Your search is finally over! This stunning property is being offered for sale for the first time... Located in the beautiful Brookwater estate, this home is...

OWNERS WANT IT SOLD! 4540m2 WITH HOME AND VIEWS!

7 Trelawney Lane, Harrisville 4307

House 4 1 2 $299,000

Take a short 3km drive from the township of Harrisville and you will find this hidden gem! Nestled on 4540m2 of good fertile scenic rim country at the end of a...

OWNERS MOTIVATED TO SELL-BRING INTEREST!

46 Irwin Road, Mount Tarampa 4311

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

Wow this property has it covered with ideal features for the keen horse lover or hobby farm enthusiast. Set upon 10 level and clean acres, this property is...

Simply Charming!

9 Lawrence Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 2 OFFERS OVER...

Outstanding opportunity to secure this wonderful property. Owner says SELL! This stunning and delightful home was built around 1900 and offers the warmth and...

Invest, Invest, Invest

124 Eric Street, Goodna 4300

House 3 1 1 $285,000

Great investment opportunity this well kept 3 bedroom home is a fantastic opportunity for a first time investor or seasoned entrepreneur looking to capitalize a...

Dreams Start Here!!

3 Walsh St, Newtown 4305

Residential Land 0 0 $279,000...

Yes that's right, “DREAMS START HERE”. Located in one of Ipswich's most desirable suburbs, Newtown, sits this magnificent 2034m2 block of land. This...

Absolute Perfection

44 Lakeview Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 5 2 2 $465,000...

This luxury property is sure to impress any buyer with its manicured lawns and is located in a quiet street with quality homes surrounding it. As you approach you...

GREAT LOCATION SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

28 Andrew Walker Drive, Goodna 4300

House 4 2 2 $369,000

This stunning modern home is sure to impress all buyers looking for a large family home in a great location, built in 2011 this home has a 2 living...

Flexible 4 Bedrooms

35 Maller Crescent, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $335,000

This home is within walking distance to primary and high schools, sports fields and the new large Redbank Plains shopping centre, due to open in November. With 4...

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

The importance of the L-word when building or buying

WoodLinks Development Manager Sam Burgess says location should be at the top of the checklist when building or buying a home.

IT’S the L-word all property agents seem to love.

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest