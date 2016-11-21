MAYOR ON MONDAY: Give the gift of hope this Christmas

CAN YOU HELP? Donations of non-perishable food items that will be distributed to local families are being accepted.

HAMPERS of Hope is bringing Christmas cheer to those less fortunate in our community.

A partnership between Ipswich City Rotary Club, City Hope Church and IGA Ipswich stores, the campaign is calling for the donation of non-perishable food items that will be distributed to local families.

Donations can be made in the specially marked collection baskets at all IGA Ipswich stories or delivered in person to City Hope at 332 Ripley Rd.

Congratulations to the winners from Friday's annual City of Ipswich Sports Awards.

The awards acknowledge outstanding contributions to one of Australia's great sporting cities.

Being a big kid at heart I got a real thrill out of reading to students at Churchill State School last week.

Boys and girls from Prep to Year 6 are taking part in a home reading program with certificates awarded to the Churchill Champions.

Happy 90th birthday to Eastern Heights resident Lilly Lane. I was lucky enough to catch up with Lilly at the Milford Grange retirement village yesterday.

Congratulations also to Kevin and Dorothy Manders, who celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with family and friends at Brothers Leagues Club on Wednesday.

We're celebrating another Australian first for Ipswich with Century Batteries at Carole Park launching the nation's first sealed maintenance free auto and marine batteries.

Century employs 600 people at the plant and recently invested more than $1 million to improve technology and robotics.

Two new books were launched in the city last week with Kate Worsfold unveiling Destined to be...ME and Marisa Parker turning the page on Goodbye to Italia.

It's tremendous to see the high level of literary talent in Ipswich.

The Mater Foundation was the big winner at Saturday's 10th annual Greater Springfield Ball.

Thanks to everyone who dug deep in support of this world-class healthcare provider.

Jobs Queensland launched a new discussion paper that looks at the state's apprenticeship and traineeship systems at Woodcrest State College last week.

Thanks to Attorney-General and Minister for Training and Skills Yvette D'Ath for visiting our great city for the event.