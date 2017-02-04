Mayor: Government decision 'disappointing' for region

SCENIC Rim mayor Greg Christensen is "disappointed” in yesterday's announcement from the State Treasurer that the Government would not broaden the first home buyer grant to include established homes.

Cr Christensen said the State Government call would lessen job opportunities in the area.

"Obviously I am disappointed because it would have offered continuing stimulus, particularly in our region, as it would have provided a wider range of product to first home buyers seeking employment,” he said.

"This is not just about propping up the housing and development market but about encouraging people to move into our region to take up jobs.”

The mayor said the decision would hurt regional towns like Boonah more than it would urban areas like Ipswich and Brisbane.

"Clearly, in areas like Beaudesert, we continue to have a strong profile of new housing coming onto the market, but that's not so in other parts of the region,” he said.

"That makes it harder for young families to come into the region to follow employment opportunities.

"We should be continuing to renew our communities rather than simply propagating jobs in the housing market.”

The peak industry body for the profession in the state of Queensland agreed with Cr Christensen.

REIQ CEO Antonia Mercorella said the government was not listening to the needs of regional Queenslanders.

"We always welcome measures that help first home buyers get into the market,” she said.

"However, our concern is for the long-term impact in regional Queensland, where new construction is exacerbating the oversupply issues that these markets are facing. House values are falling. The Treasurer wants us to believe the only way to economic stability is through residential housing construction, but that's simply not true.

"Regional Queensland is facing unique challenges and the Government must tailor its response to those challenges.

"The Government should offer first-home buyers the choice between new builds or established homes.”