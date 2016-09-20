Mayor fined by State Govt after share disclosure blunder

MAYOR Paul Pisasale has been fined $5000 after a review by the Department of Local Government revealed he had erred in lodging his register of interests with Ipswich Council.

The review centred on shares the mayor owned in Byte Power Group Limited and Antaria Limited.

The Mayor defended the fine saying it was purely an administrative error and there was no intention to mislead anyone and there was no criminal activity.

"I also stress this was not intentional as I took written advice from a previous council CEO regarding the level of detail required in the register of interests.

"The two companies in which I held shares did not and have not had any dealings with council."

It has been confirmed by the review panel that there were no conflicts of interests or material personal interest which have affected the integrity of my role as Mayor of the City of Ipswich.

The mayor said he intended to pay $5,000 from his personal account to Ipswich City Council which he hoped would be directed towards community groups.