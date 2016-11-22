30°
News

Mastercoach Wayne Bennett on his way to Boonah

Joel Gould
| 22nd Nov 2016 1:30 PM
Broncos coach Wayne Bennett will speak at Boonah in January.
Broncos coach Wayne Bennett will speak at Boonah in January. MICHAEL CHAMBERS

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BRONCOS coach Wayne Bennett will speak at Boonah in January and reflect on life, leadership and his 50-year career as a player and coach.

Bennett may be monosyllabic when he is interviewed by the media at times but when he speaks to the punters he is often effusive and has many cracking yarns to tell and insights to provide.

Bennett's visit to Boonah is in conjunction with Scenic Rim Regional Council's 'Be Healthy & Active' program.

The Broncos mentor has won a record-breaking seven premierships in the NSWRL and NRL along with one BRL title with Souths.

He has also coached Australia and the Maroons in many successful campaigns.

Bennett will appear at Boonah Cultural Centre on Saturday, January 21 at 9am after an earlier speaking engagement at The Centre in Beaudesert on Friday, January 20 at 6pm.

Tickets are $15 each and are available now from www.liveatthecentre.com.au or from Boonah Cultural Centre box offices.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  boonah brisabne broncos guest speaker ipswich wayne bennett

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Three (yum) no-cook recipes for when the power goes out

HERE are some super easy no-cook recipes for when the next power outage strikes at your place!

Why join the SES?

WHEN disaster strikes, it's the men and women in bright orange who are there.

Youth crime gangs run riot in quiet suburban street

Youth crime gangs run riot in quiet suburban street

TUCKED between homes in a quiet residential Redbank street lies the vandalised solution to youth street crime.

REVEALED: Mystery of 'doomed' fireman's hall solved

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Ipswich residents set the record straight

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Police reveal identity of young man killed in horror crash

Police at the scene of a fatal traffic crash at Munbilla.

FCU probes crash that killed young man

Local Partners

How Ipswich teen went from refugee camp to entrepreneur

UPDATE: Ipswich teen entrepreneur, fashion designer, refugee and humanitarian Salomon Lukonga has raised more than $1500 in just 21 days.

PHOTOS: Ipswich sport elite honoured

WELL DONE: Junior Sportsperson of the Year finalist Jacob Bell (rodeo) shared the awards night with his grandmother Ellen Pennell.

Awards showcase region's top talent

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Things to do this week

Enjoy the Glamorganvale Christmas Carnival this weekend

What's on in Ipswich

Things to do this weekend

See Santa arrive at Riverlink by steam train today at 10.30am

What's on in Ipswich

Extreme virtual reality arcade launch: 'Swim with whales'

Extreme virtual reality arcade launch: 'Swim with whales'

QUEENSLAND’S first virtual reality arcade is about to be launched in time for the summer holidays.

Jennifer Lawrence wants to give birth to her dog

Jennifer Lawrence really, really loves her dog

X Factor winner Isaiah ready to tackle the pop charts

The X Factor winner Isaiah Firebrace.

TEEN credits regional upbringing for keeping him grounded.

Kanye West hospitalised after tour cancellation

HIP-hop star reportedly suffering from exhaustion.

Ruby Rose had instant reconnection with Jess Origliasso

Ruby Rose knew it was love the second she saw Jess Origliasso again

Kanye West cancels rest of Saint Pablo tour

Sources have blamed exhaustion for Kanye's latest meltdown

Zoo denies Terri Irwin, Russell Crowe wedding rumours

Terri Irwin poses with a specimen of the tiny Leichhardteus terriirwinae spider, named after her.

Rumours have sprung up around Terri Irwin and Russell Crowe

“HILDEAN” CLASSIC FEDERATION CHARACTER IN PREMIUM LOCATION

89A South Station Road, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

WALK TO BOOVAL FAIR, SCHOOLS AND RAIL TIMELESS FEATURES & APPEAL This delightful character home sits privately nestled behind a screen of established gardens ...

CLASSIC SOLID POST WAR WEATHERBOARD

10 Tuggerah Street, North Booval 4304

House 3 2 3 $289,000

QUIET SUPER CONVENIENT STREET & LOCATION WELL MAINTAINED WITH SCOPE TO STYLE & ADD VALUE CLOSE TO EAST IPSWICH SCHOOL & DAYCARE HANDY TO RAIL AND BOOVAL...

TRY AND FIND BETTER – I DARE YOU!

5 Jondaryan Court, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $499,000

In real estate there are houses and then there are homes. This is no ordinary house, it has always been someone’s exceptional home and now it can be yours! This...

START THE NEW YEAR IN YOUR NEW HOME!

17 Calimon Court, Coalfalls 4305

House 4 2 2 Auction: Venue ...

Auction Location: On Site. Located in Coalfalls, just minutes to Brassall Village Shopping Centre is this quality low set brick home with tiled open plan living...

ROCK SOLID INVESTMENT OR ELEVATED FAMILY LIVING!

60 Heritage Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $339,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is perfect for either investors looking for a rock solid investment located in the heart of one of Ipswich’s most sought...

OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE SALE

Address available on Request, Kensington Grove 4341

Residential Land This great block of land is ideally situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, ... $85,000...

This great block of land is ideally situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, just a few minutes to the Warrego Highway, only 30 minutes from the Ipswich CBD, 40 minutes to...

&quot;SOLID STARTER HOME- A GREAT OPPORTUNITY AND FLOOD FREE &quot;

20 Charlotte, Basin Pocket 4305

House 3 1 1 $229,000

Positioned on the high side of the street this property did not have water inside in 1974. Set on a large 809m2 allotment this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has been...

&quot;IMPRESSIVE 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE AT AN AMAZING PRICE!&quot;

3/31 Haig, Brassall 4305

Town House 3 1 1 $219,000

This is an amazing opportunity for the owner occupier or for the investor searching for a property with a great return for their investment( approx 7%). This town...

Bricks &amp; Mortar....You can&#39;t go wrong!

28 North Station Road, North Booval 4304

House 6 4 2 $549,000...

For those looking for options on where or how to invest, real estate has always been a save investment if retirement is drawing near. Well maybe this upmarket set...

Low maintenance lifestyle

28 Beechwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 3 2 4 $399,000

This superb fully fenced and pet friendly 2 level home is perfect for families who like to entertain and has been designed for maximum lifestyle. Extremely low...

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!