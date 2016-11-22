Mastercoach Wayne Bennett on his way to Boonah

BRONCOS coach Wayne Bennett will speak at Boonah in January and reflect on life, leadership and his 50-year career as a player and coach.

Bennett may be monosyllabic when he is interviewed by the media at times but when he speaks to the punters he is often effusive and has many cracking yarns to tell and insights to provide.

Bennett's visit to Boonah is in conjunction with Scenic Rim Regional Council's 'Be Healthy & Active' program.

The Broncos mentor has won a record-breaking seven premierships in the NSWRL and NRL along with one BRL title with Souths.

He has also coached Australia and the Maroons in many successful campaigns.

Bennett will appear at Boonah Cultural Centre on Saturday, January 21 at 9am after an earlier speaking engagement at The Centre in Beaudesert on Friday, January 20 at 6pm.

Tickets are $15 each and are available now from www.liveatthecentre.com.au or from Boonah Cultural Centre box offices.