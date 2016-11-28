Massive water park opening in Ipswich

THE water park Ipswich residents have been crying out for is here.

It's a temporary set-up but from Saturday, for one week, the world's largest inflatable water park will be open in Ipswich.

The timing couldn't be better given this weekend is predicted to be another scorcher with Saturday's temperatures expected to hit 36 degrees.

The inflatable park, being set up now at East Ipswich on the corner of Jacaranda St and Chermside Rd, has two 25m round pools with three slides on each.

There are separate areas and slides for toddlers, a baby splash slide, and an 18m slide for the more adventurous kids, or adults.

Water Wonderland is a travelling park that has just come down from Central Queensland.

Organiser Brianna Starr says while children are the obvious customers, often it is parents who have the most fun.

"For adults there aren't a lot of things that take you out of comfort zone in everyday life, we often see adults take a trip back to their childhood when they're going down the slides," Ms Starr said.

"There's no age restrictions, it's just for anyone who is young at heart."

Age isn't an issue, but there is one restriction on height for one slide; you have to be 1.4 metres to ride.

If you're, or your child, is a little bit under don't panic, there is some flexibility depending on wind conditions and plenty of other slides available.

Tickets for the three hour sessions which start every hour are being sold online and there will be a ticket box on site.

The park will be in Ipswich from this Saturday, December 3 until Sunday December 11.

During the week sessions are limited to the afternoon from 3pm to 6pm.

All day passes are also available on the weekends.

Tickets can be booked here where you will also find pricing information.