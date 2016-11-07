Massive night for business winners

THE 2016 Ipswich Chamber of Commerce Business Awards embraced a wide category of enterprises.
A packed Civic Centre auditorium saw the following organisations honoured for outstanding performance throughout 2015-16.
New Business of the year
Gravity Fitness Academy
Exact Radiology Clinics - Customer Service Award
Jade Financial Group
Ipswich Turf Club - Tourism/Community Event of the Year Award
Willowbank Raceway
Ipswich Chamber of Commerce and Industry - Community Involvement Award
Ipswich Hospice Care Inc
Tafe Queensland South West - Young Business Person of the Year (35 years and under)
Kaitlyn Moore (O'Connell Agencies)
Sirromet Wines - Business Person of the Year (36 years and over)
Brad Bulow (Sammut Bulow)
The Department of Industry, Innovation and Science - Innovation Award
Firestation 101
Mayor's Future Focused Award
NuGrow - Roy Wilson
Ipswich Chamber of Commerce and Industry President's Award
Ipswich Turf Club
The Queensland Times - Small Business of the Year
Pterodactyl Helicopters
RPQ Pty Ltd - Business of the Year
Pennywise
Finalists:
Recruitment@Top and West Moreton Hospital and Health Service