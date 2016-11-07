Massive night for business winners

Jade Financial Group won the Customer Service Award category.

THE 2016 Ipswich Chamber of Commerce Business Awards embraced a wide category of enterprises.

A packed Civic Centre auditorium saw the following organisations honoured for outstanding performance throughout 2015-16.

New Business of the year

Gravity Fitness Academy

Exact Radiology Clinics - Customer Service Award

Jade Financial Group

Ipswich Turf Club - Tourism/Community Event of the Year Award

Willowbank Raceway

Ipswich Chamber of Commerce and Industry - Community Involvement Award

Ipswich Hospice Care Inc

Tafe Queensland South West - Young Business Person of the Year (35 years and under)

Kaitlyn Moore (O'Connell Agencies)

Sirromet Wines - Business Person of the Year (36 years and over)

Brad Bulow (Sammut Bulow)

The Department of Industry, Innovation and Science - Innovation Award

Firestation 101

Mayor's Future Focused Award

NuGrow - Roy Wilson

Ipswich Chamber of Commerce and Industry President's Award

Ipswich Turf Club

The Queensland Times - Small Business of the Year

Pterodactyl Helicopters

RPQ Pty Ltd - Business of the Year

Pennywise

Finalists:

Recruitment@Top and West Moreton Hospital and Health Service