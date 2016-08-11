27°
Last chance to comment on Jacaranda St development

Helen Spelitis
11th Aug 2016 5:00 AM Updated: 16th Sep 2016 10:34 AM

UPDATE: 

RESIDENTS have just a few more days to lodge a submission with Ipswich City Council on the development proposed for the old Jacaranda Butter Factory site in North Booval. 

The original comment period was extended after residents raised concerns not everyone in the surrounding area had been made fully aware of the proposal. 

The council agreed to extend the comment period giving residents an extra month to lodge submissions, either for or against the project. 

Submissions close Monday, September 19 at 5pm. 

See below on how to lodge a submission. 

EARLIER: 

A PROPERTY developer wants to build high density units on the vacant block where the historic Jacaranda Butter Factory once stood in North Booval.   

Manos Projects has lodged an application with Ipswich City Council asking them to allow the construction of eight apartment buildings, some up to six stories high.   

The proposal for the 3.7 ha site also includes a shopping centre, a child care centre and an aged care facility. 

But the major development on the corner of Jacaranda and Cook St has raised concerns for nearby residents.  

They say the apartment blocks, potentially 315 units, don't fit in with the suburb's heritage character and overall the development isn't a modern design.   

Plans show no inclusion of a park or green space for the future residents, the removal of some trees and a potential traffic increase of 2700 cars on the surrounding streets each day.   

Artists impression of the development proposed for Jacaranda and Cook St, North Booval.
The dairy factory closed down in 2012 and the council has since re-zoned the area from industrial to 'medium residential'.   

As part of the proposal, the developer is asking the council to override the planning scheme which designates the site as a 'medium density' residential area, rather than high density.   

In documents submitted to the council, developers argue the proposal is appropriate as an "expansion of the residential community" and fitting with future development in the area.   

Residents were originally given from June 27 until Monday, August 8 to make a submission on the site's future.   

That's now been extended until September 19.   

Engineer and Jacaranda St resident Daniel Kiorgaard would be happy to see the vacant land put to better use, however, he says this proposal - labelled 'high quality' - isn't ideal.   

BE HEARD: Engineer and Jacaranda St resident Daniel Kiogaard is encouraging residents to voice their opinions and concerns regarding the proposed development by lodging a formal submission with the council.
"There's no recreational area for the future residents; no parkland, no community garden," Mr Kiorgaard said.  

"Any modern, high quality design would have provision for people who live within the precinct not to have to leave to go to the shops, or take their children to the playground, for example."  

Mr Kiorgaard also has specific concerns about the layout of the precinct which will see shop fronts further back on the property, reducing the chances of existing residents interacting with retailers.  

He's urging residents in the area to lodge submissions with the council before September 9.   

"If we all put in a submission we can get a high quality development," Mr Kiorgaard said.  

"What's been proposed is a good start, but we can definitely improve it."  

Developers Manos Projects was contacted for comment before this story was published.   

Ipswich City Council is yet to make a decision on this proposed development.

The site of the proposed development on the corner of Jacaranda Street and Cook Street in East Ipswich.
To make a submission in writing; 

Chief Executive Officer of Ipswich City Council 

RE: Council Application Reference: 7101/2015/CA

Email: plandev@ipswich.qld.gov.au

Post: PO Box 191, Ipswich QLD 4305, Australia  

For more information on how to make a 'properly made' submission click here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  booval butter factory, ipswich, jacaranda st, north booval

