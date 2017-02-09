Massive building fire caused by suspected drug lab

A BUILDING fire south of Brisbane on Wednesday morning has led police to an alleged drug lab.

Emergency crews were called to an industrial estate in Chetwynd St, Loganholme, about 6am after receiving reports of a fire erupting inside the upper level of a shed.

The fire caused substantial damage to the building before it was extinguished.

Further police investigations then led them to a suspected hydroponic drug lab, with two growing rooms containing a number of cannabis plants of varying sizes.

A crime scene was set up and officers are expected to head back to the scene on Thursday..

A 61-year-old Cornubia man has been charged with one count each of producing dangerous drugs, possessing anything used in the commission of a crime and stealing.

He is expected to appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on February 28.