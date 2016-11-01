28°
Marvellous return as Barba re-signs

Ben Wilmott
| 1st Nov 2016 2:00 PM
BACK ON TRACK: The fleet-footed Marmin Barba will soon be back doing what he does best after re-signing with the Ipswich Jets for the 2017 Intrust Super Cup season.
BACK ON TRACK: The fleet-footed Marmin Barba will soon be back doing what he does best after re-signing with the Ipswich Jets for the 2017 Intrust Super Cup season. Rob Williams

EXCITED. That's how Ipswich Jets star fullback Marmin Barba described his imminent return to North Ipswich Reserve.

Struck down by a broken ankle, and forced to watch from the sidelines for almost an entire season, the classy speedster confirmed his desire to retake the field by resigning with Ipswich this week.

Frustrated that his return couldn't have come earlier, Barba said he was itching to pull on the boots again.

"I just can't wait to start the season off," Barba said. "I tried my hardest to get back as soon as I could but it just didn't pan out that way.

"As much as I would have liked to be out there, I wasn't at full strength and I was better off not risking it."

One of the most dangerous players to wear the green and white jersey, the 25-year-old was a missing link for the Jets this year.

His 31 tries and 29 line breaks were a driving force behind Ipswich being crowned the Intrust Super Cup and NRL State Champions last year.

Watching the Jets miss out on a finals berth and a chance to defend their premiership title was a tough pill to swallow for the injured Barba.

His six tries from as many games at the start of the season brought the young speedster within 350 individual points for Ipswich.

With the benefit of seeing how his own flashy style looks from the sidelines, Barba said he had a new appreciation for the Jets fans.

"It would have been alright to get one or two games in but it's also good to get a full preseason and start off fresh," Barba admitted. "Watching the guys play and pretending to be a fan was a different perspective. It was exciting but it also gave me itchy feet."

Ready to rejoin his teammates for another gruelling pre-season, Barba felt he owed co-coaches Ben and Shane Walker for their support during his injury.

"They were texting me every day asking how I was and what I was doing," he said. "When I first injured myself I couldn't do much so I went up to Mackay to spend some time with the family and take my mind off things.

"I tried to keep my mind in a positive way throughout my injury and Ben and Shane were so helpful. It makes me want to play football even more. I can't wait to repay them and hopefully give them a good season next year."

Despite a host of new faces who have joined the club during his absence, Barba said there was never a question of where he would like to be once he returned to full strength.

"The Jets have such a good culture and everyone is treated like family," he said. "Everyone helps you out and builds each others confidence.

"On the field that's the one thing that lets you enjoy yourself. Next year should be another good season and to just be back playing football in general with all the Jets boys is going to be a great feeling.

"Even being in camp with the boys everyone is always laughing together and that's the way I like it."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  2017 preseason ben walker brisbane broncos broken ankle intrust super cup ipswich jets leading try-scorer marmin barba shane walker

