Markets light up Workshops

The Museum Twilight Markets at The Workshops Rail Museum. Pictured are Nadine Beckhouse of Pink Woods with Noah, 9, Reeve, 7, and Isla, 5.

PLENTY of items have been made by hand at the Ipswich Railway Workshops over the years, and that tradition is continued with the new Museum Twilight Markets.

Carly Harms, marketing co-ordinator for the Workshops Railway Museum, said the new markets will bring the best handmade items to the Workshops, along with entertainment and food.

"The first market was held last week, we are thrilled and satisfied with how it went, it was very successful,” Ms Harms said.

"The next time we will have even more stalls, and more food trucks, to keep up with the demand.”

The markets are south-east Queensland's largest for locally handmade products, and are operated in conjunction with not-for-profit organisation BrisStyle.

"More than 60 different stallholders with a variety of unique, locally handmade items will display their wares across the venue including handmade clothing, children's products, original art, homewares, jewellery and more.”

The Workshops Rail Museum will host Torchlight Tours of the Museum at 6pm, 7pm and 8pm at a cost of just $5 per adult, on top of the $2 entry fee to the markets.

"This is a great way to see the Workshops after dark, and visitors are welcome to walk through the Workshops while they are at the markets.”

Ms Harms said while there is plenty of free carparking on site at the Workshops, public transport is also available.

"Visitors can catch the 515 to and from Ipswich, the last one runs at 9pm, when the markets close.”

The twilight markets will be held every two months, with the next event scheduled for December 16, with the third event in the series planned to go ahead on February 17.