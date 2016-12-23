Marburg to end year with party

DANCE, DANCE, DANCE: End the year with a dance to celebrate Christmas or New Year at the Marburg Show Hall.

DON'T worry about party poppers this New Year's Eve, put on your dancing shoes instead.

Continuing the weekly tradition of dances that has lasted more than 70 years, the Marburg Show Society will see out the year with two more dances, one each on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

Donna Kitzelman, one of the weekly dance organisers, said 2016 has been a huge year for the show society, and it is determined to finish the year on a high note.

"We have had a massive year, celebrating 70 years of the weekly dances, plus our annual Show Balls, and this is our chance to end the year with a big party,” Mrs Kitzelman said.

"Having two consecutive Saturday nights for Christmas and New Year's Eve is a rare event, so we are out to get as many people as possible enjoying our Marburg hospitality.”

While the dances will wrap up just minutes into Christmas Day and New Year's Day, Mrs Kitzelman said they are still a great way to see in two of the biggest days of the year.

"We have our live band playing to keep everyone dancing, there is a guaranteed list of dances on the board, and don't forget the traditional Marburg Dance supper, it is one of the biggest going around.”

Mrs Kitzelman said the dances, which will continue into 2017, are a way of keeping country traditions alive as the area gradually develops.

"There are new people moving in to the Marburg area, and we welcome them, and we would love to have people from Ipswich come out to join us, to see just how a country dance is run, and it is not scary, we just have a great night out.”

The dances are at the Marburg Showgrounds Hall.