MAP: Where Ipswich home owners, investors will be buying

THE city's housing boom is all but slowing down.

Another 68 new homes will start rising from the ground at Redbank Plains from next month, adding to the thousands of new houses and apartments already planned across the region.

While major construction projects are busy creating jobs and injecting revenue in the Ipswich business economy, they are also adding pressure to rental investment returns and risk pushing Ipswich into a housing over supply.

Ray White Ipswich principal Warren Ramsey said an oversupply of homes meant demand for new dwellings was reduced and rental returns were either restricted or homes took longer to fill.

He said while Ipswich was not experiencing an oversupply just yet, the continued development boom meant the risk was there.

As the city expanded into outer regions like Walloon, Ripley and Springfield, Mr Ramsey said it would make a positive impact on existing inner-city homes.

"It creates interest there and pushes prices up," he said.

Gold Coast company AIC is calling for tenders for a housing development set to start on Cedar Rd next month.

Close to 70 houses and town houses will be built across three stages.

Ray White special projects directors Mark Creevey said Ipswich was expected to reach 200,000 people in 2017 and more than double that population within the next 20 years to reach 485,000 by 2036.

"The South-East Queensland Regional Plan 2009 identifies the city centre of Ipswich as the principal administrative, cultural and community centre for Ipswich and surrounding areas. The area is being redeveloped to act as the main retail and commercial centre for Ipswich," he said.

It is estimated by 2031 about 118,000 additional dwellings will be needed to accommodate Ipswich's expected regional growth, population increase and demographic change.