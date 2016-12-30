MAP: Ipswich traffic crash hot spots revealed

FIVE Ipswich roads have been labelled as the most likely to see a traffic crash, according to RACQ data.

Figures reveal Brisbane St and East St at Ipswich, Ipswich Motorway and Queen St at Goodna and Redbank Plains Rd at Redbank Plains as the top five traffic crash hot spots in the southwest region.

More than 1500 traffic crashes happened since 2013.

As part of the Department of Transport and Main Roads' Give... Don't Grieve campaign, over the course of the Christmas and New Year period, the Queensland Times will be taking a closer look at the importance of remembering the fatal five.

The campaign will also profiling some of the people whose lives have been torn apart by road trauma.

AAMI Insurance spokesperson Reuben Aitchison said drivers should be aware of their surroundings and leave enough stopping space when travelling through a traffic crash hot spot.

"Our advice is simple - if you find yourself driving anywhere in heavy traffic, leave plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front, concentrate on your driving and expect the unexpected from other road users," he said.

Raceview-based Blue Star Towing manager Grahame Warren previously said there were parts of Ipswich where a tow truck driver could be certain of finding work.

He said the Warrego Highway near the Kholo exit was bound to be the scene of a prang.

Mr Warren blamed the camber of the road for the high rate of single-vehicle accidents.

"Every time it rains there will be an accident there - it's an absolute certainty," Mr Warren said.

"The car will come off the bridge, down around the bend and lose control in the water.

Top 10 contributing factors

Other drivers - 40%

Distraction/ loss of concentration - 29%

Carelessness - 24%

Traffic congestion - 12%

Bad weather - 12%

Impatience - 11%

Bad roads/ infrastructure - 11%

Speeding - 8%

Fatigue - 7%

Alcohol - 7%

Source: AAMI