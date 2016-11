A MAN accused of manslaughter was granted bail in Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday.

Russell Alan Draper, 53, allegedly crashed into 10 different vehicles in a three kilometre stretch about 8.45am on September 7, 2015.

A woman, 97, was injured in the incident, on Warwick Rd and Moffatt St in West Ipswich, and died five days later in hospital.

Draper has 17 charges before the court.

The matter will next be mentioned in February.