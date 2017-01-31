35°
Manhunt after woman attacked outside school

Tara Miko
| 31st Jan 2017 3:05 PM

TWO men are on the run after a woman was viciously assaulted and carjacked outside Lockyer District High School on Tuesday.

Inspector Sharee Cumming said the woman, 47, had been on her way to work as a cleaner at the school when two men approached her vehicle parked in a bus zone on William St.

"She went to check on a few things and while she was doing that, two opportunistic thieves approached her vehicle," Insp. Cumming said.

"One of the suspects has gotten into the vehicle and in the process has assaulted the victim."

The woman was punched a number of times and suffered scratches and bruises in the random attack.

Insp. Cumming said police were looking for two cars - a white ute and the woman's 2007 white Toyota Corolla, with Queensland registration 455-KSD.

Insp. Cumming said Gatton police were searching for both vehicles which were last seen heading towards Lake Apex.

The attack was witnessed by a number of people who were able to give police a detailed description of one of the offenders.

One of the men is described as in his early 30s with sandy blonde hair with an Australian accent, tanned complexion with a slim build and was believed to be wearing a dark navy polo shirt and khaki pants.

Insp. Cumming said the attack was serious in its nature and the randomness of the incident.

"She certainly wasn't expecting it when she was turning up to work at 4am," she said.

"It is a timely reminder for people that when they are out and about to be aware of their surroundings."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Toowoomba Chronicle

Topics:  crime lockyer district high school sharee cumming toowoomba toowoomba crime

