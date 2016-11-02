Man winds up in court over mistreated pooch

A 25-year-old man was charged after police found a 14-week-old puppy locked in a room without access to proper food, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard on Monday.

Luke Matthew Lambert was charged with breaching duty of care to an animal by failing to provide after police found the dog in Lambert's home in February this year.

The court heard the room was smelly, the puppy was cowering and appeared fearful and weak when police found it.

Lambert took the dog from an online ad which said it was to "give away to a good home".

"Why you had a dog in the room is beyond me," Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said to Lambert when he faced court.

"You provided no proper food for the dog despite working for a pet food company.

"You clearly had no intention or willingness to provide for the dog and it was very fortunate it was able to be found by the police and taken to the RSPCA."

Lambert pleaded guilty to 20 charges, including five counts each of driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle and one count each of public nuisance, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, drink driving while holding a provisional licence, using a phone while driving, wilful damage and assaulting or obstructing police.

He also pleaded guilty to using a vehicle during a number plate confiscation period, using false plates and driving a defective vehicle.

The court heard witnesses reported seeing the car Lambert was driving travelling dangerously at Bribie Island in May this year.

Ms Sturgess heard Lambert was fishtailing and spinning the tyres over a distance of 18km before a rear tyre burst.

"You continued driving on the rim and fishtailed on a bridge, narrowly missing the guard," she said.

"You continued driving in that manner, and at speed, and attacked the people following you."

Lambert, a provisional licence holder, recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.74%.

In a separate incident, Lambert kicked the tail light of a vehicle and then ran from police.

Ms Sturgess said the ticketable amounts for the offences totalled $3750.

"You are a chronic offender and don't think the law applies to you," Ms Sturgess told Lambert.

"I shudder to think what your SPER debt is, I imagine it is quite massive."

Lambert was sentenced to 240 hours community service and fined $3000.

He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for nine months.