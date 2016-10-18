Man broke into sister's home, showered, ate and stole car

A MAN broke into his sister's house, had a shower, cooked some food and took her car was sentenced for the charges in Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday.

Matthew Prziovski, 22, was charged after he entered the house in July last year and left with his sister's keys and car.

Magistrates Deborah Vasta said Prziovski had spared the system the expense of a trial as "it would be quite awkward for your sister to give evidence".

The court heard Prziovski also stole a credit card from a Caloundra business and spent $408.92 on paywave.

"The theft of the credit card was fairly spontaneous, fortunately she got onto it and you weren't able to rack up too much debt," Ms Vasta said.

She said she took into account his other sister supported him in court and "said some really nice things about you" in sentencing.

"I'm putting a lot of faith in what your sister says, you're otherwise a really great bloke," Ms Vasta said.

"I'm going to give you a purpose to get out of bed, after seven hours of hard work you will feel good about yourself.

"It puts life in a bit more perspective.

"You have your whole future ahead of you."

Prziovski pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud, two counts of attempted fraud, stealing, entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Ms Vasta sentenced Prziovski to nine months probation and 40 hours community service.

He was ordered to pay $408.92 restitution.