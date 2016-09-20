Man was protecting partner in assault, court hears

"A LARGE man picking on a woman" is how an Ipswich Magistrate described the moment a man stepped in on a disagreement between his partner and a female complainant.

Magistrate David Shepherd told Peter James Laki, 40, the assault was "not a good way to resolve" a long standing feud between his parter and another woman.

Laki pleaded guilty to one count of common assault in Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday following an incident in which a woman was assaulted at Booval on April 21.

"While there were no punches or slaps, it did involve the defendant physically gripping the complainant by the arms," crown prosecutor Yer Thao said.

The court heard the assault happened at a basketball stadium car park where "children were in and around the area at the time".

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said the complainant and the defendant's partner had a long standing feud over many years.

"My client stepped in to protect his partner and that's how the assault happened," he said.

Magistrate Shepherd said the charge was the third like offence on Laki's criminal history and the second in "recent history".

Laki was sentenced to 12 months probation.