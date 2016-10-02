Man under arrest after alleged attempt to run down police

POLICE have taken an Ipswich man into custody after he allegedly tried to run down two officers with his vehicle.

Just after 12.30am this morning, police attended a Larsen Street, Leichhardt house in relation to a domestic violence report.

It will be alleged that as two police officers were crossing the road to go into the home, they heard a car engine revving.

The car then accelerated towards the pair and mounted the gutter.

Both officers had to run out of the vehicle's path to avoid being hit.

Police say the car continued along the footpath at high speed before driving back onto the road and heading towards Toongarra Rd, before turning back towards officers.

The driver allegedly refused to stop and a brief pursuit was authorised, however, due to the alleged dangerous manner of the suspect's driving, police terminated the pursuit.

A 31-year-old Leichardt man was taken into custody a short time later.

Police say the man is assisting them with their enquiries.