Teenager threw banana, knife at his mum

FIRST he swore at his mother, then he threw a banana at her and then a steak knife, stabbing her in the arm.

It was shortly after 8.30am on a Thursday morning in April this year when the 19-year-old unleashed the abuse on his 43-year-old mother in the family's Redbank Plains kitchen.

The man swore at his mother, she called him a dog. He threw a banana, which hit her in the arm, and then a knife, which fell short.

He spat in her face and then threw a steak knife, which stuck in her arm.

The woman pulled the knife out and ran out of the house, bleeding, while the man's 18-year-old brother challenged him to a fight.

The man grabbed three more knives and took them outside where he threw them at his brother and ran away.

During the man's sentencing in Ipswich District Court yesterday, Judge Greg Koppenol described the incident as "another day in paradise".

In court the mother told Judge Koppenol she knew what her son did "was wrong".

"He got on his hands and knees and apologised for what he did," she said.

"At the end of the day he's my son and I love him."

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault and one count of wounding.

Defence lawyer Scott Neaves said mental health was "plainly an issue in his client's offending".

"The behaviour is associated with the use of ice, when he is coming down and the ice is wearing off, his emotions are heightened," Mr Neaves said. He said seven months pre-sentence custody "enabled him to be clean of substances".

Judge Koppenol said the offending was "disgraceful and appalling conduct".

"On any view you are a danger to the community and a present danger to your parents, especially your mother," he said.

The man was sentenced to a head sentence of two years imprisonment with immediate parole and fined $500.