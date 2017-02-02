Man threatened with taser in suburban drug deal

IT WAS the early hours of a week day morning on a suburban Bundamba street when a drug deal went wrong and a man was threatened with a taser.

Peter Robert Bond accused the dealer of ripping off his mate before he stole his car and sped off.

Bond's accomplice got in the the car and punched the dealer in the face and threatened him with a taser, demanding he hand over his wallet and phone.

Bond used the stolen yellow ute in a home burglary five hours later and was caught driving it unlicensed later the same week.

He was arrested and taken into custody where he stayed until yesterday.

The father of two pleaded guilty in Ipswich District Court to six offences from December 2015, including robbery in company, robbery while pretending to be armed and obstruct police.

Crown prosecutor Amanda Robinson said Bond's criminal history was "indicative of someone with a drug addiction" and the offending had "retributive undertones".

Judge Dennis Lynch said he accepted Bond's offending was "at the lower end of the scale and the lesser of the two".

Bond was sentenced to three years imprisonment with immediate parole.