Man sustains serious burns after car crashes into house

A man has sustained serious burns to most of his body following an apparent domestic disturbance at Brookwater this evening.

Police say fire engulfed a home on Birchwood Cres, Brookwater, about 7.30pm, after a car was driven into the house.

A neighbouring resident, who lives about 400m away, says he heard loud screaming.

"They sounded really distressed and I thought that doesn't sound right at all," he said. "I ran down there and I could see that someone was lying on the ground and they were hosing him off. It didn't look good."

Police say a man, who was suspected to have been driving the vehicle involved, sustained burns to 90% of his body.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed the man was treated at the scene before being transported to the Royal Brisbane Hospital with significant burns.

A female patient was also treated for burns at the scene but her condition is not known at this time.

Police say other people inside the house at the time appear to have escaped the blaze.

The Ipswich Criminal Investigation Branch has been called in to investigate the circumstances leading up to the fire.

Police say initial information suggests there was a disturbance at the house, but this is yet to be confirmed.