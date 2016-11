A MAN has been rushed to hospital with burns to his face after he was splashed with radiator fluid at a busy shopping centre.

Paramedics were called to Riverlink at North Ipswich about 9.45am, following reports of a man in his 20s with significant facial burns.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman says the man was working on a car when he was splashed with hot radiator fluid.

He has been taken to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a stable condition.