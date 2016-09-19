Southport stabbing: Booval man charged with attempted murder

UPDATE: Police have charged a 24-year-old man following investigations into an incident at a Southport unit complex on September 17.

It will be alleged that around 5.30pm, a 47-year-old man was stabbed several times when he answered the front door of a Worendo Street unit.

The 47-year-old man was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

A 24-year-old man from Booval has been charged with one count each of attempted murder and enter dwelling with intent.

He has been denied police bail and is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.

EARLIER: A 47-year-old man has allegedly been stabbed repeatedly after answering his front door in Southport last night.

Police say the attacker stabbed the man several times in the torso and the arm before fleeing on foot.

He was last seen running in a southerly direction along Worendo Street.

The man is described as Caucasian, approximately 180cms tall with a proportionate build, short black hair (crew cut) and facial tattoos, and dressed all in black.

The victim was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

Police believe the two men are known to each other.