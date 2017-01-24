Blank round may have been responsible for music video death

JOHANN Ofner may have been shot in the chest by a blank round, Industry sources told AAP.

Mr Ofner died on Monday while filming a music video for Bliss N Eso.

Police have yet to reveal what kind of weapon or ammunition were involved in the incident, but industry sources say Mr Ofner was shot at close range with a blank round.

Weapons specialist John Bowring has warned blanks are still dangerous when fired.

"It is a requirement by law that if you have firearms, even imitation, having a licensed armourer (is also required) under film safety code, which falls under health and safety act," he said.

"You then also normally have a safety officer, who oversees things that are happening on a film set when any stunts or hazardous procedures are underway."

A blank is a type of ammunition with gunpowder but no projectile.

An armourer reportedly supplies plastic replicas and a real shotgun with blanks with instructions not to point them directly at anyone.

Queensland police are investigating whether workplace health and safety laws regarding the use of weapons on set were followed.

The MEAA, Australia's film and television union, has said the incident will spark a review of the film safety code.

"This is a wake-up call for those safety guidelines to be reviewed and extended into for example online productions, music videos, the whole other raft of screen production sector," the union's Zoe Angus said.

THE Gold Coast stuntman who was shot dead in a bizarre incident on the set of a rap video in Brisbane has been remembered as an "inspiration".

Johann Ofner, 28, was shot dead when a shotgun that was supposed to be a prop was allegedly aimed and fired at his chest just before 2pm Monday.

The seasoned gymnast and actor, also a carpenter by trade, was starring in a music video for Australian hip hop outfit Bliss N Eso at Brisbane CBD bar Brooklyn Standard.

He leaves behind his partner, Kati, and six-year-old daughter.

The two women in his life were frequently featured on Mr Ofner's very active Instagram profile.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Mr Ofner's girlfriend paid tribute to the "love of my life".

"Today the love of my life was taken from me and I still can't believe it," she wrote.

"I don't know what I'm going to do with you, the best people are always taken from us you were a true Angel. I love you so much forever and ever."

❤️🌹❤️ A photo posted by Kati Garnett (@katigarnett) on Jan 23, 2017 at 2:23pm PST

Mr Offner's Instagram feed showcases the fitness enthusiast's active lifestyle and love for his girls, and since yesterday's tragedy has become and online memorial to the "amazing person" and "inspirational brother" he was. Fellow fitness enthusiasts who had been inspired by Mr Ofner's callisthenics coaching left tribute messages.

"Such a massive inspiration. So strong and yet so Zen, humble and loving. I'm really shocked, really sad and I'll be thinking of you man when I'm swinging around in training," one commenter wrote.

"You've impacted so many lives through your journey as well as mine ... I love you brother ... Rest in peace," said another.



Among the tributes were messages of concern for Mr Ofner's little girl with friends and followers sending "love to your family" and "so much love to your beautiful daughter".

On the six-year-old's own Instagram page, which was also very active and filled with father-daughter shots and videos of the budding gymnast learning "acro play" with her dad, messages of condolences quickly flooded in.

"Your daddy was the best man I knew. Be just like him," once comment read.

"You are so much like him. I'm so sorry baby girl. He lives on through you," another user said.

"I'm praying for you girl xx."

Construction worker Blake Shaw, who was on the floor above, said he heard loud bangs, one after the other, at about 2pm.

"There was like three gunshots and then about five minutes all the cops came," he said.

Mr Shaw said from a hole in the floor he could see money strewn around the bar and the man's torso covered in blood.

"We could see them (paramedics) working on the guy."

Bliss N Eso had been advertising for a range of people to help feature in the film clip for their track Friend Like You, which was being filmed in Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Among the acting roles advertised were for an Asian male aged 11-16, a white male drug dealer aged in his 30s, a homeless man and a white male businessman aged late 30s.

The Brooklyn Standard was closed to the public for today's filming.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Filming for the sequel to Pacific Rim took place nearby yesterday but the movie's producers have said they were not filming in the area today.

Careers & Course Advisor Annalise Helibronn said she and her students were left traumatised by the shooting and feared a classmate had been killed.

It's very upsetting," she said. "Everybody was a bit freaked out."

"I came out on my 10-minute break and saw it all this happening. I work at a college, and we were scared that it was one of the chefs we work with but later found it was someone in the (music) film.

Ms Helibronn said they initially dismissed the sirens as it was pretty usual to have a police presence in the CBD.

"I heard the sirens going off and I first thought it was normal thing being in the city," she said.

"Then I saw four ambulances and a lot of police cars and people sitting in the alleyway who looked distraught as well."

"It was heartbreaking and shocking …. There is so much going through your head, like what is this world coming to?"

James Rouse, who works across the road at Hymans Valuers and Auctioneers, said they were aware of filming going on in the area but only realised someone was shot when police turned up.

"I didn't hear anything," he said.

"I walked up the street after seeing an ambulance and police and then heard about the shooting.

"I've worked in the City for 20 years and never heard of a shooting or anything remotely like this happening in the CBD."

