Blank round may have been responsible for music video death

Sam Phillips, Nathan Torpey and Darren Cartwright (AAP) | 23rd Jan 2017 3:04 PM Updated: 24th Jan 2017 10:20 AM
Johann Ofner and partner Kati Garnett
Johann Ofner and partner Kati Garnett Johann Ofner | Facebook

JOHANN Ofner may have been shot in the chest by a blank round, Industry sources told AAP.

Mr Ofner died on Monday while filming a music video for Bliss N Eso.

Police have yet to reveal what kind of weapon or ammunition were involved in the incident, but industry sources say Mr Ofner was shot at close range with a blank round. 

Weapons specialist John Bowring has warned blanks are still dangerous when fired.

"It is a requirement by law that if you have firearms, even imitation, having a licensed armourer (is also required) under film safety code, which falls under health and safety act," he said.

"You then also normally have a safety officer, who oversees things that are happening on a film set when any stunts or hazardous procedures are underway."

A blank is a type of ammunition with gunpowder but no projectile. 

An armourer reportedly supplies plastic replicas and a real shotgun with blanks with instructions not to point them directly at anyone. 

Queensland police are investigating whether workplace health and safety laws regarding the use of weapons on set were followed.

The MEAA, Australia's film and television union, has said the incident will spark a review of the film safety code.

"This is a wake-up call for those safety guidelines to be reviewed and extended into for example online productions, music videos, the whole other raft of screen production sector," the union's Zoe Angus said.

Tributes flow for shot stuntman and father, Johann Ofner

THE Gold Coast stuntman who was shot dead in a bizarre incident on the set of a rap video in Brisbane has been remembered as an "inspiration".

Johann Ofner, 28, was shot dead when a shotgun that was supposed to be a prop was allegedly aimed and fired at his chest just before 2pm Monday.

The seasoned gymnast and actor, also a carpenter by trade, was starring in a music video for Australian hip hop outfit Bliss N Eso at Brisbane CBD bar Brooklyn Standard.

He leaves behind his partner, Kati, and six-year-old daughter.

The two women in his life were frequently featured on Mr Ofner's very active Instagram profile.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Mr Ofner's girlfriend paid tribute to the "love of my life".

"Today the love of my life was taken from me and I still can't believe it," she wrote.

"I don't know what I'm going to do with you, the best people are always taken from us you were a true Angel. I love you so much forever and ever."

Mr Offner's Instagram feed showcases the fitness enthusiast's active lifestyle and love for his girls, and since yesterday's tragedy has become and online memorial to the "amazing person" and "inspirational brother" he was. Fellow fitness enthusiasts who had been inspired by Mr Ofner's callisthenics coaching left tribute messages.

"Such a massive inspiration. So strong and yet so Zen, humble and loving. I'm really shocked, really sad and I'll be thinking of you man when I'm swinging around in training," one commenter wrote.

"You've impacted so many lives through your journey as well as mine ... I love you brother ... Rest in peace," said another.

Among the tributes were messages of concern for Mr Ofner's little girl with friends and followers sending "love to your family" and "so much love to your beautiful daughter".

On the six-year-old's own Instagram page, which was also very active and filled with father-daughter shots and videos of the budding gymnast learning "acro play" with her dad, messages of condolences quickly flooded in.

"Your daddy was the best man I knew. Be just like him," once comment read.

"You are so much like him. I'm so sorry baby girl. He lives on through you," another user said.

Music video shooting victim posted prophetic video

A GOLD Coast stuntman set to be a reality television star lost his life while filming a music video in Brisbane's CBD yesterday.

Johann Ofner, a seasoned stunt double and aspiring actor, was filming a new music video for Australian hip hop crew Bliss N Eso at basement bar Brooklyn Standard, when he was shot in the chest just before 2pm.

Police and paramedics were immediately called, but the 28-year-old died on scene.

The Courier-Mail understands an armourer supplied the group with plastic replicas and a real shotgun with blanks.

The guns allegedly came with a warning not to point them directly at anyone, but it is understood Mr Ofner was shot from 1.5m away, blowing a hole in his chest.

Last night, it emerged that Mr Ofner had posted a video to his Instagram account from the set just hours before he died.

The video shows three guns - including a sawn-off shotgun - along with money, gambling chips and a fake knife.

The video, captioned "gun scene for Bliss n Eso", at one stage refers to "faulty props".

Frame from Johann Ofner’s Instagram video

Mr Ofner was set to star in reality TV series Australian Ninja Warrior.

The Channel 9 show is yet to get an airdate, but is set to hit television screens later this year, hosted by former England cricket captain Freddie Flintoff.

Police are investigating the kind of ammunition used in the accident and how it could have happened.

It's understood the prop gun that was fired was a double-barrel shotgun, but Detective Inspector Tom Armitt said several firearms were in the bar when they arrived.

"A scene was being conducted in which the actors were using firearms," he said.

"Something has caused those injuries to that man's chest, but how that occurred is now part of our investigation."

Workplace Health and Safety officers are also ­investigating.

A close friend of Mr Ofner said the death was "an absolute tragedy".

Friends took to Mr Ofner's Instagram account to pay their ­respects.

"I'm so sorry to hear the news - an amazing person taken on his way to even more greatness," Billy Simmonds said.

"RIP. Gone too soon. Thinking of your partner and your little girl during this horrific time," Brooke Seppi said.

Construction worker Blake Shaw said that he was on the floor above the bar when he heard loud bangs, one after the other.

"There were, like, three gunshots and then in about five minutes all the cops came," he said.

Mr Shaw said that, from a hole in the floor where he worked, he could see money strewn around the bar below him and the man's torso covered in blood.

Bliss N Eso confirmed the death occurred during the filming of their music clip.

But the hip hop group said they were not onsite.

Stunt man set to be a reality TV star

A GOLD Coast stunt man set to be a reality television star was the man tragically killed while filming a music video in Brisbane's CBD.

Johann Ofner, a seasoned stunt double and carpenter by trade, was filming a new music video for Australian hip hop crew Bliss N Eso at CBD bar Brooklyn Standard, when he was shot in the chest just before 2pm.

Police and paramedics were immediately called, as staff from the film crew started to perform CPR on him.

Police are now investigating what kind of ammunition was used in the fatal accident and how such a tragedy could have possibly happened.

It's understood the prop gun that was fired was a double barrelled shotgun but Detective Inspector Tom Armitt said several firearms were inside the bar when they arrived.

Man shot during filming of music video

A MAN has died after being shot in the chest in Brisbane's CBD during the filming of a Bliss N Eso music video.

The shooting took place at the underground bar Brooklyn Standard on Eagle Lane at about 2pm.

Detective Inspector Tom Armitt confirmed an actor in his 20s died during filming for an Australian band. 

Man shot at Brisbane film set. Source News Corp
Man shot at Brisbane film set. Source News Corp

Police confirmed the man killed was an actor and not a member of the band.

No one else was injured, while another young man was led away from the scene by police.

"A scene was being conducted during which the actors were using firearms," Det. Insp. Armitt said.

He would not confirm if live ammunition was being used during the filming.

"A number of firearms were being used during the scene, I can't (say) whether they were live or real firearms or the type of ammunition being used.

"The man has suffered injuries to the chest ... how that occurred is part of the investigation."

Police said film crew were "actively performing CPR on the person". Officers then assisted until paramedics arrived.

It's believed the man was treated for close to an hour before being declared dead.

Police had earlier a man died "following a workplace incident", saying the shooting appeared to be accidental.

The Brooklyn Standard this afternoon released a statement.

"After an incident at Brooklyn Standard today, our doors will remain closed tonight as a police investigation is undertaken to identify what happened within the bar," the statement read.

Police and paramedics were immediately called, as staff from the film crew started to perform CPR on him.

Tragically, he was unable to be saved and died on scene.

Police are now investigating what kind of ammunition was used in the fatal accident and how such a tragedy could have possibly happened.

It's understood the prop gun that was fired was a double barrelled shotgun but Detective Inspector Tom Armitt said several firearms were inside the bar when they arrived.

