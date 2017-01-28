Man shoots himself in leg at Goodna house

A GOODNA man has been rushed to hospital after shooting himself in the leg with a rifle.

Police and paramedics were called to the Parker St home around 10.30pm Friday night.

It appears a group of friends had been sitting around shooting cans with a .22 calibre rifle when the man in his 20s was injured.

Police say the gun was left leaning against a chair when it was bumped and went off, firing a single shot into the man's shin.

He was taken to the PA Hospital in Brisbane in a stable condition.

Police are yet to reveal whether or not the gun was illegal.

While the incident appears to have been an accident, investigations are ongoing.