Man sentenced to jail for traffic assault

Emma Clarke
| 27th Sep 2016 7:00 AM

A NORTH Booval man charged for seriously assaulting a 66-year-old man at Deagon on September 17 was sentenced to prison in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Brian Lesley Hopper, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of serious assault of a person over 60 on September 23.

Hopper was charged after the 66-year-old victim was punched in the face a number of times during a traffic incident.

Hopper was sentenced to nine months imprisonment with immediate parole.

His licence was disqualified for six months and he was ordered to pay $200 compensation.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  court, ipswich, ipswich crime

