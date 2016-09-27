Man sentenced to jail for traffic assault

A NORTH Booval man charged for seriously assaulting a 66-year-old man at Deagon on September 17 was sentenced to prison in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Brian Lesley Hopper, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of serious assault of a person over 60 on September 23.

Hopper was charged after the 66-year-old victim was punched in the face a number of times during a traffic incident.

Hopper was sentenced to nine months imprisonment with immediate parole.

His licence was disqualified for six months and he was ordered to pay $200 compensation.