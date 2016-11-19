Man reports stabbing at 'out of control' Ipswich party

AN OPEN party at One Mile last night saw one person arrested and a fight spill out onto the street amid reports a young man was stabbed.

Between 9pm and 2am police were called three times to the Siemons St house where almost 3000 people had been invited via Facebook.

The first police visit saw someone charged with public nuisance and taken to the watch house, while the second was in response to calls that more than 100 drunk people had spilled out onto the street as the party raged 'out of control'.

One man called for an ambulance saying he had been stabbed but paramedics couldn't find any serious wounds and when police arrived the man was too intoxicated to explain what had happened.

Neighbour Gordon Federer said loud parties at the house had become familiar for the otherwise quiet suburb.

He regularly spends Saturday mornings picking up empty cans from around his front yard.

"I don't worry too much about it," Mr Federer said.

"It's just young people playing up. As long as they stay out of my yard it's fine.

"It is entertaining watching the police lay them out over the bonnets of their cars."

Mr Federer, who is a little deaf, said while it didn't bother him not all the neighbours agreed.

"One lady pulled up this morning saying 'it's got to stop'.

"Apparently there was a fight on the corner at Phillips St and she's had enough."

According to comments on the public Facebook Page used to organise the "lit" party, it was a "solid night".