Man rampages through CBD, hospital with knife

CAUGHT: Police at the scene of where a man was arrested this morning after allegedly going on a mad rampage with a knife.

AN IPSWICH man has gone on a mad rampage with a knife this morning through the Ipswich Hospital and the streets of the city before being arrested by police.

Ipswich police are putting together the sequence of events that unfolded from 6.30am but the bizarre behaviour of the man goes something like this:

A woman at the hospital rang police this morning and said a male was running through the emergency department and resuscitation rooms armed with a knife.

The informant said he was agitated and aggressive and had pulled the knife and threatened a nurse before being seen leaving.

Police sent multiple crews to the hospital.

The man, and a woman he was with and who was with him when he was arrested, rang Triple 0 several times saying he was going to get his car and drive it through the mall, police said.

The police also got a call from a woman at the intersection of Limestone St and Ellenborough St saying that she had to swerve to miss the vehicle the man was driving and that he was doing U-turns and going through red lights.

The Queensland Ambulance Service rang police saying the man was seen in a vehicle near the old police station in East St and was seen leaving for West Ipswich.

The man was picked up on Safe City cameras on Thorn St.

He allegedly parked the car in the CBD and got out waving the knife and trying to stop cars as they came down Thorn St and Limestone St.

Police arrived on the scene, arrested the man and the Queensland Ambulance Service turned up and sedated him.

Police said the man was incoherent when arrested.