Man pleads guilty following violent home invasion

A MAN charged over a violent home invasion at Pine Mountain earlier this year has pleaded guilty.

Shaun David Molenda, 35, will spend more than year in custody before he is sentenced in Ipswich District Court next year for his role in the January 13 crime.

Molenda pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count each of motor vehicle arson, deprivation of liberty, break and enter while armed in company, robbery with personal violence and unlawful use of a motor vehicle and eight counts of supplying dangerous drugs.

Police allege Molenda and a group of other men stormed the house during the early hours of the morning and brutally assaulted a man, 61, and woman, 59, in their bedroom before tying them up with duct tape.

They allegedly ransacked the couple's home and stole property, cash and other items.

The group have also been accused of stealing a Toyota Prado from the property, found later that morning burned out in Grandchester.

Molenda was remanded in custody and will be sentenced in March.