Man on trial for alleged TV robbery

A MAN charged over the alleged robbery of a person who was carrying his television to a porn shop will face trial in Ipswich District Court.

Billy David Baker, 20, pleaded not guilty to one count of robbery in company with violence.

In day one of a trial yesterday, Crown prosecutor Michael Spencer said it was just before lunchtime on March 12 this year when the complainant was walking down his street with his television and remote control.

He said the complainant was taking his TV as security for a loan from a porn shop when a car pulled up beside him.

Mr Spencer said one man pushed the complainant to the ground and took the TV while another man helped to load it into the waiting car.

He said the complaint held onto the car window and was dragged for a short distance down the street.

Mr Spencer said Safe City cameras spotted the vehicle leaving the street.

The court heard police were called and later found the car and a TV remote control inside and matched fingerprints to the accused.

He said it was the Crown case Baker was in the back seat of the car and either pushed the complainant over and took the television or waited beside the car and helped to load the TV in.

He said the complainant's son witnessed the incident.

In evidence the compliant said he was walking a few houses down from his own when a car approached him.

He said there were five people in the car.

"I was walking down the road with my TV and this car pulled up with young kids in it," he said.

"They took my TV off me.

"I grabbed one of them through the back window and that's when they took off.

"I grabbed the car and they dragged me down the road.

"I was still hanging out the window."

The trial continues.