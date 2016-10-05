Man on trial for alleged indecent acts against granddaughter

A MAN charged for allegedly indecently treating granddaughter and showing her pornography told her it "was a game", Ipswich District Court heard yesterday.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty to six offences including indecent treatment of a child under 12 being of lineal descent, three counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16 being of lineal descent, maintaining an unlawful relationship with a child and wilful exposure to a child under 16.

In day one of the trial yesterday Crown prosecutor Elizabeth Kelso said the offending happened between May 2006 and December 2014, beginning when the girl was seven years old.

She said the offending happened in the defendant's home, in his car and while on holidays on the Sunshine Coast.

"He touched her inappropriately and showed her pornography and maintained a sexual relationship with her for no other reason other than for his own sexual gratification," Mr Kelso said.

"The accused told her it was a game and she obeyed that direction."

Ms Kelso said the defendant showed the girl lesbian pornography on his laptop while she was at his house.

Defence barrister Dennis Lynch said the reliability of the complainant was to be considered as there was no independent evidence for the Crown to rely on.

"He says these things are untrue," Mr Lynch said.

"There is no independent evidence capable of proving this."

Judge Greg Koppenol told the jury they had to "turn on your assessment of the complainant girl's credibility".

The trial continues.