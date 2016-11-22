'Don't hurt mummy': Dad attacks pregnant mum with sanga

ANGRY he had to make his own lunch and in a fit of rage, an Ipswich father lashed out at his pregnant partner, slapping her in the face with a sandwich.

The 30-year-old then kicked the door and took his anger out in the victim's Leichhardt home, punching a biscuit jar and breaking a saucepan, television remote and sunglasses.

"I'll kick your head in, I'll come back so watch your back," he yelled at the woman.

The victim's four-year-old daughter screamed, "don't hurt my mummy" before the man sped away in his car.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to eight offences in Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday.

Police prosecutor Matt Donnelly said police were called to the home in May this year and saw the sandwich on the floor, broken biscuits and a dented saucepan.

"He was annoyed he had to cook for himself and angry he had to make himself a sandwich," Sergeant Donnelly said.

The court heard he told police the victim's "nagging made him arc up, he was angry".

The offending was the third time the man had lashed out at his partner.

The court heard the victim believed the man "was not a lost cause, he is not a person who will be violent for the rest of his life".

The man pleaded guilty to two counts each of contravening a domestic violence order, breaching bail and wilful damage and one count each of assault and driving unlicensed.

Magistrate David Shepherd said the woman showed a belief "that hopefully correctly" the man was "capable of change"

"It is obviously explosive behaviour, domestic violence orders are not just a piece of paper, they actually mean something," Mr Shepherd said.

"It is a terrible way to treat a person who is vulnerable.

"I hope you are exploring what it is that causes you to have such explosive outbursts.

"You have been given a chance, if you don't take it with both hands and sort it out, there is only going to be one place you are a resident at."

The man was sentenced to six months imprisonment with immediate parole and 18 months probation.

He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for six months, fined $800 and ordered to pay $165 restitution.