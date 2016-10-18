Deportation looms large after pub pokies punch up

A FEUD over a Redbank Plains pub pokies machine ended with one man with a plate in his face and another in jail in Ipswich District Court yesterday.

Mulufuaina Iese is risking deportation back to New Zealand after he pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm following the incident at Redbank Plains Tavern in July last year.

The court heard the 45-year-old complainant was playing the pokies with a group of other people when the defendant tried to use a machine the group was still playing.

Crown prosecutor Michael Spencer said there was a verbal argument before the complainant put his beer down and walked towards the defendant who punched him in the face.

The court heard Iese "believed he was about to be punched".

"The victim was concussed and doesn't remember much after the first blow," Mr Spencer said.

The court heard some bystanders intervened and Iese threw another three punches at the victim.

The victim, a father or six, suffered a fractured eye socket which required surgery and the insertion of a plate.

"Gratuitous street violence without provocation must be deterred," Mr Spencer told the court.

Under deportation law, permanent residents including certain New Zealand citizens who are not Australian citizens can be deported if they are convicted of certain crimes and receive a prison sentence.

Judge Greg Koppenol warned Iese "his deportation would loom large upon his release from prison".

"I assumes he knows what might happen," Judge Koppenol said.

"Depending on the circumstances you might be facing the likelihood of deportation."

Iese was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment, suspended after four months for an operational period of two years.