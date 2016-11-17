Man jailed for daylight TV robbery

A MAN charged over the robbery of a person who was carrying his television to a pawn shop has been jailed.

A jury found Billy David Baker, 20, guilty to one count of robbery in company with violence following a two day trial in Ipswich District Court this week.

Crown prosecutor Michael Spencer said it was just before lunchtime on March 12 this year when the complainant was walking down his street with his television and remote control.

He said the complainant was taking his TV as security for a loan from a pawn shop when a car pulled up beside him.

Mr Spencer said one man pushed the complainant to the ground and took the TV while another man helped to load it into the waiting car.

In evidence the compliant said he was walking a few houses down from his own when a car with five people inside approached him.

"I was walking down the road with my TV and this car pulled up with young kids in it," he said.

"They took my TV off me.

"I grabbed one of them through the back window and that's when they took off.

"I grabbed the car and they dragged me down the road.

"I was still hanging out the window."

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren sentenced Baker to 18 months imprisonment with parole eligibility in June next year.